Moscow Translation agency Rocketperevod
Professional translators in the center of Moscow. We translate texts and documents with notarization, apostille and consular legalization.
Terms of business for our clients
Loyal pricing. We provide services at affordable prices that remain unchanged in the course of work.
Translation of any texts. The translation agency Rocketperevod works with materials of different format, volume and complexity – personal documents, texts of technical and medical subjects, legal and financial documentation.
The Agency offers translation services contract for organizations that have decided to become our regular customers.
Payment options
Pay for the order with a bank card on the website, through the bank’s personal account, the application.
To pay for the service in cash or by card, visit our office located in Moscow.
You can transfer funds for translation services through a banking application, from a checking account for an individual or organization.
Why should you choose us?
We offer convenient ways to make an order and pay for the services of our translation agency.
Each project is tracking by a manager who controls the entire process of work, starting from the calculations and till the finish of the translation.
Our Agency stands for the purity of notarization and the process of legalization of documents, which are carried out in compliance with all international standards.
We are always fully responsible for the result, perform the translation in a short time and ensure that the final material has 100% quality. Our translations have a lifetime guarantee!
All the information received from the client, necessary for a high-quality translation, is not available to third parties.
If you need a translation without further legalization and notarization, just send the file by email or webform without visiting our office.
We work with languages, in which we are 100% competent!
Only experienced translators work with texts and documents. It allowed us to design the process in detail and quickly perform the translation with a guarantee of its high quality.
Stages of work
Call or use the order form.
We analyze your request and offer optimal solutions. After the initial consultation, we provide a detailed estimate of the cost and timing.
Choose any convenient method for the payment. After 50% prepayment, we will immediately start working on your project.
Your personal manager will track the project at all stages, ensuring high quality and compliance with deadlines, after which you receive the finished translation on time.
This is how can we help you
Our staff includes translators and editors who are proficient in both popular and rare languages and are well-versed in various topics.
Many of us are faced with the need to process documents for foreign authorities or Russian state institutions that require the presentation of official documents obtained abroad. In both cases, the documents will be accepted only if the translation is done correctly. The company “”Rocketperevod”” offers its translation services in Moscow. Translation agency services include written translation, notarization of translations, apostille and consular legalization.
Written translation
When it comes to translation, Rocketperevod is your reliable partner. Our translators in Moscow not only proficient in languages, they are also experts in various industries. From personal documents and technical documentation to legal and constituent documents — we provide high accuracy and reliability. Each project is under the close attention of specialized translators, which guarantees not only linguistic, but also thematic accuracy. Our qualified translators have in-depth knowledge in various industries, including:
- personal documents;
- technical documentation;
- legal documents, including statutory, judicial, constituent;
- financial statements;
- medical certificates, medical histories, tests;
- scientific materials;
- informational texts;
- websites and other internet content.
Each project is under the close attention of managers and translators who specialize in a specific topic, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of translation.
Notarization
You can order not only translation, but also notarization of translations and documents in Moscow and the Moscow region. This service is especially relevant for those who are planning business trips, studying abroad or obtaining citizenship. We strictly monitor compliance with all legal norms and requirements relevant to each country. We independently notarize originals and translated copies of passports, education documents, birth certificates, corporate contracts and other documents.
Apostille and legalization of documents
In order for the original and the translated document to have a legal status abroad, they must be legalized. For the countries participating in the Hague Convention of 1961, it is enough to affix an apostille. For other foreign countries, consular legalization will be required. Both procedures take a lot of time and require knowledge of all the nuances of registration, since even a minor mistake will cause refusal to accept official documents in another country.
Our translation agency specializes in the legalization and apostille of documents issued in the Russian Federation. We guarantee 100% quality and compliance with all norms and requirements necessary for their further use abroad.
Comprehensive solutions for your business and personal needs
At Rocketperevod we offer comprehensive solutions for all your translation needs. Regardless of whether you are a large corporate client or an individual, we have the experience and resources to carry out your project at the highest level. We work with various industries and offer specialized translations, including medical, legal and technical texts.
Compliance with deadlines and high quality standards
We understand that time is money. Therefore, we strive to fulfill your order as soon as possible without compromising quality. Our prices are competitive and we always strive to offer the best conditions for our customers. A transparent pricing system and flexible discounts for regular customers make our services accessible to everyone.
Confidentiality
We strictly adhere to the principles of confidentiality and data security. All the projects we work with are protected and stored in accordance with international security standards.
Contact us for a free consultation
If you have any questions or would like to know more about our services, do not hesitate to contact us. We offer free consultations for all clients.
Choosing us, you choose quality, reliability and professionalism. We don’t just translate texts, we help you overcome language and cultural barriers, making your business or personal affairs as effective as possible.
For more information or to order services from our translation agency in Moscow and the Moscow region, contact us by phone, via the feedback form on the website or write to the messenger. We are always happy to help you with any issues related to the translation and legalization of documents.”
Ready to get started? Get a free consultation right now!
We have selected and tested translators and editors, including native speakers for each of the languages.
